SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro says the network could take on a sports league as a minority partner as the network continues its transition from a cable channel to a digital company. Pitaro made those comments during a seminar on Sunday. Pitaro declined to say which leagues have been in talks with him and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, but he said there has “been a healthy level of interest.” Pitaro says it’s a question of when, not if, ESPN will roll out a direct-to-consumer product that would allow viewers to watch programming from the network’s main channels without a cable subscription.

