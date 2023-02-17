By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Since ESPN won back the NHL rights two years ago, it has carried the All-Star Game and Stanley Cup finals on ABC. The only thing it hasn’t had is an outdoor game. That changes Saturday night when ABC has the Stadium Series contest between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Panthers from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. ABC’s package of Saturday games airs typically in the afternoon, but hockey gets the prime-time slot with the NBA on its All-Star break.