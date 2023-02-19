By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

Munich (AP) — Estonia’s prime minister says once the war in Ukraine ends, Russia must be brought to justice for war crimes as well as for the decision to invade its neighbor if it is to have any chance of developing normal ties with the West. Kaja Kallas, whose small Baltic country is the biggest per-capita contributor of military aid to Ukraine, told The Associated Press that the conflict cannot end with a peace deal that carves up the country and doesn’t hold Moscow to account. She said it could not be business as usual with “a pariah state that hasn’t really given up the imperialistic goals.”