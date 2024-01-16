TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Police in Estonia have arrested a Russian professor teaching at the Baltic country’s most prestigious university on suspicions of spying for Moscow. Estonian Internal Security Service said Tuesday it launched an investigation into Vyacheslav Morozov, a Russian national and professor of international politics at the University of Tartu, for his alleged involvement in intelligence activity meant to undermine the country’s national security. The Prosecutor’s Office said it issued an arrest warrant for Morozov, who has remained in custody since Jan. 3, to prevent him from evading criminal proceedings. According to information on his Facebook page, Morozov is a former associate professor at Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.

