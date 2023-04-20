The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex has begun its official deployment in North Macedonia Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were eased last year. The agency already has operations in four other countries outside the EU: in Albania, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.