BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders and diplomats from Europe have worn a path to Beijing since Chinese leader Xi Jinping was anointed president for a third time. The European Union wants Xi to persuade President Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s costly war on Ukraine. It’s also concerned about a military escalation around Taiwan. China launched wargames there after French President Emmanuel Macron visited. Then there’s business. The EU wants to decrease its dependency on China for critical resources without harming trade. Macron exposed divisions within the EU when he insisted that the bloc should not become a “vassal” to the U.S. or China. The U.S. has different strategic interests and is seeking help from partners to rein in Beijing.

