The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, judging that inflation remains too high even as data points to a deepening economic downturn in the 20 countries that use the euro.

The move takes the benchmark rate in the euro area to 3.75%, the highest since October 2000.

“Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The past rate increases continue to be transmitted forcefully: financing conditions have tightened again and are increasingly dampening demand, which is an important factor in bringing inflation back to target,” it added. The central bank targets a headline inflation rate of 2%.

