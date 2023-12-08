By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — European Union lawmakers struck a deal Friday to pass the world’s first major comprehensive artificial intelligence law.

The law, called the AI Act, sets up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks associated with the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation bans harmful AI practices “considered to be a clear threat to people’s safety, livelihoods and rights.”

In a news conference, Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, called the law “a balanced and human-centered approach” that will “no doubt be setting the global standard for years to come.”

The law bans certain uses for AI, including the indiscriminate scraping of biometric identification to create facial recognition databases.

The EU law is the first of its kind and comes amid growing fears about the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence.

“The #AIAct is much more than a rulebook – it’s a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global AI race,” Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for Internal Market, wrote on social media. “The best is yet to come.”

