COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The royal palace in Norway says the infection that sent Europe’s oldest monarch to a hospital while traveling in Malaysia is under control, and the implantation of a permanent pacemaker likely can take place early next week. The 87-year-old King Harald V fell ill during a private holiday. He underwent surgery on Saturday and received a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate. Harald returned to Norway on Sunday and was transferred to an Oslo hospital. The monarch has had frail health in recent years but has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate.

