BRUSSELS (AP) — Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago. The European Court of Auditors said Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc must “shift up gear” to come close to a zero-emissions car fleet, with electric vehicles playing a crucial role. According to the auditors’ report, real emissions from conventional cars, which still account for nearly three-quarters of new vehicle registrations, have not dropped. The EU aims to reach a zero-emissions target for new passenger cars by 2035. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil fuels are burned to power cars, planes, homes and factories, contributing to climate warming.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.