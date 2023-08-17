Another hot day, less northerly flow, so the smoky conditions retreat as moisture and heat collide for a chance of later day storms, around 30% for the valley. Our highs today may surpass yesterday’s in spots. 95-99 degrees and winds cruise up to 15-20mph and shift to the southwest. Still hot and limited exposure to sunlight and heat is important to stay safe. Hydrate and make a plan for having a cool spot. Tomorrow will still be hot and we’ll lose some heat energy as we climb to around 90. Storms will likely pop into the late afternoon and evening for most of us.

We’re watching more tropical moisture coming into play along the Pacific coast with Hilary, as California will begin to feel the effect of this storm this weekend, as it is drifting north. Our weather takes a turn south with lower than average temperatures into next week, 40% chances of storms, overcast, and lower 80’s.