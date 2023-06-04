YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – A short section of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road in Lamar Canyon (between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley) will temporarily close from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.
This segment of road will close so that construction crews can conduct safe blasting operations.
During the 2022 historic flood, high water eroded the slope below this section of road rendering it not safe for use. To repair the damage, crews cut a temporary one-lane road into the hillside. Crews will blast further into the hillside this month to create a new two-lane road, which will be more resilient and able to withstand the effects of erosion and future flooding.
In order to avoid additional erosion, this work will need to be completed as soon as possible. Once complete, the existing one-lane road will be removed and rehabilitated.
Background
- The Northeast Entrance Road closed immediately following the 2022 flood due to substantial damage in five places including this section.
- The road reopened on Oct. 15, 2022, and is open to visitor vehicle traffic year-round. It provides winter access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana and to Lamar Valley, a main attraction in the park.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
- Visit Park Roads.
- Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.