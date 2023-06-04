YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – A short section of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road in Lamar Canyon (between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley) will temporarily close from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

This segment of road will close so that construction crews can conduct safe blasting operations.

During the 2022 historic flood, high water eroded the slope below this section of road rendering it not safe for use. To repair the damage, crews cut a temporary one-lane road into the hillside. Crews will blast further into the hillside this month to create a new two-lane road, which will be more resilient and able to withstand the effects of erosion and future flooding.

In order to avoid additional erosion, this work will need to be completed as soon as possible. Once complete, the existing one-lane road will be removed and rehabilitated.

Background