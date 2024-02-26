By Cheri Mossburg and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a federal judge in California ruled Monday.

Smirnov also entered a not guilty plea during the hearing. He was indicted over allegedly lying about President Joe Biden’s family and their alleged dealings in Ukraine.

He is charged with lying to his FBI handler and falsifying documents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

