A former FBI supervisory agent has been charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago. Court records show the former agent, Jared Wise, was arrested Monday in Oregon on charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The FBI says Wise worked as a special agent or supervisory special agent for the bureau from 2004 through 2017. An FBI agent’s affidavit says Wise entered the Capitol and later berated police officers outside the building, cheering on rioters who attacked police.

