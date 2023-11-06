LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 is expected to learn his court date for his murder trial. Duane “Keffe D” Davis is due in court Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty last week and remains jailed in Las Vegas. The 60-year-old is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside a Las Vegas-area home. He has said publicly in recent years that he orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight. Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.