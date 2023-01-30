LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Guatemalan police chief has been found guilty of lying on his U.S. immigration papers about a prior conviction for killing two political activists in his country. U.S. authorities said Monday that 82-year-old Catalino Esteban Valiente Alonzo was convicted last week of using a green card obtained by making a false statement. Prosecutors say Valiente failed to disclose on his 1997 green card application that he had been arrested for kidnapping and murder in Guatemala. They say he entered the United States with the card in 2013. Valiente is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. His attorney declined comment.