LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is requiring former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022. The judge told Arnette’s attorney Wednesday that he wants Arnette in court on Monday. He also wants to see justification for the plea deal and to tell Arnette that “no guns means no guns.” Arnette’s deal calls for community service, $2,000 in fines, a year on probation and forfeiting firearms. Arnette was a first-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but was dropped in November 2021. His lawyer says he’s trying to sign with another team.

