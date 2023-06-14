A former National Security Agency employee has been sentenced to 14 days of imprisonment for storming the U.S. Capitol along with associates described by authorities as fellow followers of a white nationalist movement. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly also has sentenced Paul Lovley to three years of probation. Lovley was charged with four other men whom prosecutors described as “members” of the white nationalist America First movement. Prosecutors had recommended 30 days of imprisonment for Lovley. They said the 24-year-old former resident of Maryland worked as an information technology specialist for the NSA before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

