BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — The former mayor of a Portland, Oregon, suburb has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for possessing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said former Beaverton mayor Dennis “Denny” Doyle was also sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and ordered to pay $22,000 to his victims. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography in October as part of a plea agreement. Court documents show that between November 2014 and December 2015, Doyle possessed digital media containing child pornography. Several images were of children identified as sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.