NEW YORK (AP) — A former Minnesota Vikings part owner who defrauded a short-lived professional football league while carrying out a $700 million cryptocurrency scam has been sentenced to over six years in prison. Reginald Fowler was sentenced Monday in Manhattan federal court to six years and three months in prison. The Alliance of American Football met a speedy end in 2019 when it ran out of money. Prosecutors say Fowler lied to the league’s executives when he claimed to control bank accounts with tens of millions of dollars from real estate investments and government contracts that he could use to support the league.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.