PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A retired Philadelphia police officer already in custody on child sex assault charges is now charged with dozens more sex crimes from his time on duty. Former patrol officer Patrick Heron has previously been charged with posing as an officer after he retired in 2019 to lure young girls into meeting him or soliciting intimate photos. District Attorney Larry Krasner calls those charges alarming. Heron is now charged with sexual misconduct against girls and women in 19 new cases stemming from 2005 to 2019, while he was on the police force. His lawyer is declining comment.

