PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 54-year-old Patrick Heron entered the pleas Friday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in advance of a trial on more than 200 counts that included child sex assault, child pornography, kidnapping and related offenses. Jane Roh is a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. Roh said victims who are now spared the trauma of a trial welcomed the guilty plea. Defense attorney Anthony List echoed that sentiment and added “hopefully everyone can move on.”

