WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Canadian judge has acquitted a now-retired 93-year-old priest of assault after a student at one of Canada’s notorious residential schools accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago. Victoria McIntosh testified she was assaulted by Arthur Masse in a bathroom of the Fort Alexander Residential School north of Winnipeg, Manitoba sometime between 1968 and 1970. McIntosh and Masse were the only witnesses who testified in the two-day judge-alone trial earlier this month. Manitoba provincial court Justice Candace Grammond says in her decision that she believes McIntosh was assaulted, but couldn’t determine beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Masse who did it.

