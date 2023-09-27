HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe in 2020 before abruptly leaving the Justice Department has been confirmed for Connecticut’s State Supreme Court. Nora Dannehy cleared the state Senate by a vote of 31-2 and the House of Representatives 120-18 on Tuesday. Her nomination now moves to the House of Representatives, which was expected to vote later in the day. Dannehy spoke publicly for the first time during her confirmation hearing about why she left the federal investigation. That probe looked into how the FBI and other federal agencies set out to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

