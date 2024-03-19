MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro was defiant in remarks to reporters near the prison complex in Miami on Tuesday, where he will serve a four-month sentence after being found guilty of contempt of Congress charges. Navarro has maintained that he couldn’t cooperate with the committee because former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege. Courts have rejected that argument, finding he couldn’t prove Trump had actually invoked it.

