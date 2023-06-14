NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for former a former Indiana congressman say he should be spared from prison after his insider trading conviction. Attorneys for Steve Buyer told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that home confinement and community service were sufficient after a jury convicted Buyer in March. The Republican lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and served as a House prosecutor at former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial. He was in Congress from 1993 to 2011. His faces sentencing July 11 for illegal stock trades he made while working as a consultant and lobbyist.

