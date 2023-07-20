NEW YORK (AP) — A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has pleaded not guilty to decade-old drug trafficking charges, a day after his extradition from Spain. Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal agreed during an appearance in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to remain behind bars for now. Prosecutors say he should stay there. His lawyer, Zachary Margulis, says a bail proposal will be presented soon to a judge who will preside over the case. Margulis says his client is innocent. Carvajal was brought to the United States on Wednesday to face narco-terrorism conspiracy, firearms and drug trafficking charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.