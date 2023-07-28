ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities are maintaining an exclusion zone around an air force base in central Greece where wildfires triggering powerful explosions at an ammunition depot. The blasts late Thursday at one of the country’s largest military facilities shattered windows in nearby towns and prompted an evacuation of more than two thousand people, while fighter jets near the site were moved to another base. Fueled by successive heat waves and strong gusts of wind, wildfires have raged around Greece and other Mediterranean countries over the past two weeks. Weather conditions were more favorable Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.