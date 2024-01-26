NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have seized about a hundred animals from a Long Island home packed with exotic species — including a giant African snail, degus, a sulcata tortoise and a South American ostrich. The animals were discovered by state and local authorities Tuesday night in the basement and backyard shed of a home in suburban North Bellmore, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of New York City. Humane Long Island says 30 violations were issued relating to illegal possession of animals. A message seeking comment was left at a phone number associated with the animal owner.

