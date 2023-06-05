DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The passive microwave repeater located on the top of Mount Glory, on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, will be flown off the mountain by helicopter in seven sections on Tuesday, June 6, starting at 7:30 a.m.

During flight operations, the boot pack and Twin Slides area will be closed to all human entry on Monday evening, June 5.

Highway 22 traffic will be restricted and commuters should anticipate delays of up to 20-30 minutes while the helicopter transfers loads off the mountain to a trailer.

“For everyone’s safety, we ask you stay clear of the area,” Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said. “We appreciate the community’s support and cooperation.”

The repeater, also known as the green screen, was taken apart in early May. The repeater was used in the days of landline to send signals over the mountains. With the wide use of cellphones, the repeater is no longer maintained and has fallen into disrepair and presents a public safety issue.