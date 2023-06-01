IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re planning to go north from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls, expect a major delay. It’s caused by road construction.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports micro-surfacing is happening on I-15 in both directions, so look out for mobile maintenance operations, flaggers and pilot car.

ITD said also to look out for loose gravel on the roadway.

The roadway is reduced to one lane, and there are alternating lane closures.

You can view more HERE.