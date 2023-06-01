IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re planning to go north from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls, expect a major delay. It’s caused by road construction.
The Idaho Transportation Department reports micro-surfacing is happening on I-15 in both directions, so look out for mobile maintenance operations, flaggers and pilot car.
ITD said also to look out for loose gravel on the roadway.
The roadway is reduced to one lane, and there are alternating lane closures.
You can view more HERE.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.