IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Memorial Day weekend usually marks the unofficial start of summer with camping and outdoor recreation in Eastern Idaho. However, due to snowfall levels at higher elevations, visitors should expect opening delays for campgrounds, roads and other forest resources.

Districts across the forest saw anywhere from 124% to 341% more snowfall than average this winter. For the public’s safety and resource protection, the Forest Service urges everyone to use caution and avoid wet, muddy, and potentially snow-covered roads and trails over the next several weeks.

“We all want to get outdoors after a longer than average winter, but we need to be patient and give roads and trails time to dry out, so we avoid damaging them,” said Ben Swaner, recreation program manager. “Driving on muddy roads and trails can quickly cause ruts and other issues that take time and can be costly to repair.”

The Forest Service anticipates possible flooding and muddy conditions to continue into mid-June. Ongoing damage to roads can lead to a variety of negative outcomes including erosion, wildlife habitat damage and a loss of access due as travel becomes too hazardous.

To get the latest conditions, visitors are encouraged to contact the local Ranger District Offices prior to venturing out. Please observe all forest guidelines and respect safety limits while exploring and enjoying our nation’s beautiful forests. Let’s work together to promote safety, maintain habitat, and safeguard our country’s priceless resources.

For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf.