By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing has caused quite as much a stir around this year’s Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Riseborough. Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie,” a pick that has since brought scrutiny from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Riseborough rose into the Oscar ranks thanks largely to the grassroots efforts of “To Leslie” director Michael Morris and his wife, actor Mary McCormack. They urged stars to see the film and either host a screening or praise Riseborough’s performance on social media. Now, the academy is examining those tactics.