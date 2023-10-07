BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Time’s running out to file your 2022 Idaho income tax return. The Idaho State Tax Commission says taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by Oct. 16.

“Over 950,000 individual income tax returns have been filed so far this year,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “We expect to receive around 50,000 more in the month of October.”

Idaho law allows you to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if you have an extension. But you’ll still owe 5% interest on any income tax due that you didn’t pay by April 18, the original due date. Your tax payment is due when you file the return, regardless of the extension.

You can file your income tax return electronically, and you might qualify to prepare and file it online for free. Visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile to learn more.

You also can pay taxes electronically through tax.idaho.gov/epay. The free Quick Pay option lets you make a payment without creating a special account.

If you’re expecting a refund, please note that all tax returns go through fraud detection and accuracy checks before the Tax Commission issues any refunds. Please see tax.idaho.gov/refundinfo to find out more.

For more information: