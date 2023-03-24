IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – March 24 last year was opening day for the Pinecrest Golf Course. What a difference a year makes.

The cold weather and late snows haven’t just delayed the first rounds of golf. They’ve created significant problems for the greens keepers.

“It’s going to affect it(the green) in a major way,” Course Superintendent Mark Spraktes said. “We’re going to have probably a lot of winter damage throughout the entire golf course.”

Spraktes tells us the deep snow and ice could potentially suffocate or damage the turf.

While crews have worked to clear off the greens, he says opening day all depends on mother nature.

“We’re hoping to be open by at least the 15th of April,” Spraktes said. “It just depends on when the weather signs of the frost burns off. Then we might be able to get it going in three or four days. But it’ll all depend on what the weather’s going to do.”

But if the weather keeps going as it has been, we could be seeing snow showers until early April.

Mark says if people really can’t wait to golf, Pinecrest has a way for them to get their fix.

“If we’re not open outside, we have a simulator inside here that they can they can come in and play. And so, you know, they can get their little fix and have lessons and everything else. So they can still swing club.”