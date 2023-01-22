By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say al-Qaida-linked extremists have stormed a regional government office in Somalia’s capital. The founder of an ambulance service told The Associated Press his team has collected at least 16 wounded people from the scene of Sunday’s attack. He says they haven’t yet collected any bodies but gunshots are still being heard. A worker in the office says security forces rescued many staffers there. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the assault on the Banadir Regional Administration headquarters in Mogadishu. Al-Shabab often carries out attacks in the capital.