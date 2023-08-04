HONOLULU (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s setting up a new process for air tour operators in Hawaii to be approved for flight at lower altitudes after numerous fatal crashes in recent years. Current FAA regulations require operators to fly at 1,500 feet (460 meters) unless they have authorization to go lower. The agency says it has outlined the new process for securing that authorization. It includes recommendations for pilot training, qualifications and aircraft equipment. The FAA says it will thoroughly review each operator’s safety plan before it issues an authorization. The announcement comes after three aircraft crashes in 2019 killed 21 people in Hawaii.

