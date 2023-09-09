AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Faith & Blue event scheduled to take place in Afton, Wyo. on Oct. 7, 2023.

This community outreach initiative aims to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement agencies and the local community through a series of engaging activities.

The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. with a Food Drive, providing an opportunity for community members to come together and support those in need. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the Afton Armory at 391 Warrior Way, Afton and contribute to this vital cause. Your generosity will make a real difference in the lives of those less fortunate in our community.

In the evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Faith & Blue event will culminate in a Gala held at the Afton Community Center located at 89, 409 Washington Street, Afton. This Gala promises to be an inspiring and enlightening experience, featuring a distinguished panel of Law Enforcement leadership. Among the esteemed panelists will be Colonel Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who will share insights into the challenges and successes of law enforcement in our great state.

The Gala aims to foster open and meaningful conversations between law enforcement officers and community members, helping to bridge the gap between the two and build trust within our community.

This event would not be possible without the support of our partners, sponsors, and the Afton community. We invite all residents and neighbors to participate in the Faith & Blue event, whether by attending the Gala, contributing to the Food Drive, or simply joining us to celebrate the spirit of unity and understanding.

For more information about the Faith & Blue event and to stay updated on the latest details, visit the event website HERE.