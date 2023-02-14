The South Carolina Secretary of State says law enforcement agents confiscated over 600 fake championship rings across four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the NCAA from a South Carolina memorabilia store as part of a seizure of counterfeit merchandise. The counterfeit goods could have fetched as much as $15 million at retail. Public Information Director Shannon Wiley says the confiscation is the highest-value seizure in the office’s history and was driven by the discovery of the fake NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA championship rings. Federal, state and local officials raided Kirk’s Collectibles at an upstate mall on Feb. 8. No arrests have been made.