FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman was hospitalized Monday morning after she was attacked by a coyote while walking her dog in Fall River.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the South Winds Apartments.

The coyote bit the woman’s legs and left arm. She was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

While police were responding to the call, they learned that the coyote had tried to attack members of the Fall River Country Club grounds crew.

The employees were able to fight off the coyote until police arrived. Officers euthanized the animal to prevent additional attacks.

The animal’s body was sent for rabies testing.

