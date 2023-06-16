By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — Families affected by the Harvard morgue manager who allegedly stole, sold and shipped human remains that were donated to the university for medical research have filed a class action lawsuit against the manager along with the university’s president and fellows, according to a court filing.

“We started hearing from the families of loved ones who selflessly donated their bodies to science before they died,” Jonathan Sweet of the Keches Law Group said at a news conference Friday. “In doing so, a trust was formed.”

“This case is about an alleged breach of that trust, which has come to light in a very unfortunate way,” Sweet said.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Massachusetts’ Suffolk County Superior Court, states that the law entitles people to be “treated with decency and dignity after death including by not having their bodies mishandled, viewed, dismembered, and/or sold by those entrusted with them.”

When reached by email, Harvard Medical School said they could not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges Harvard and morgue manager Cedric Lodge breached their duty of care and were negligent when they failed to take reasonable steps “to ensure that the cadavers were properly handled and maintained for their intended purpose of scientific study and not improperly mishandled, dissected, and/or sold to third parties.”

CNN’s attempts to reach Lodge for comment have been unsuccessful.

“This case is about getting to the truth about what happened there,” Sweet said Friday. He added the goal of the class action lawsuit is to find out how the scheme could continue for such a long period of time and how it could happen with apparently minimal oversight.

Another attorney with Keches Law Group, Jeffrey Catalano, noted these families had “already been traumatized” by the passing of their loved one. “So, to have this happen is retraumatizing and the calls we’re getting are heartbreaking,” he said.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages “for the severe emotional distress” caused by the defendants in the case.

Sweet told reporters he believes Harvard mishandled somewhere between 350 and 400 cadavers and Lodge was involved in the scheme for several years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.