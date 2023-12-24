IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Everyone has different traditions as they go through the holiday season. For one family coming to the Idaho Falls Snow Park, it was a chance to honor a family tradition even if it wasn’t the usual method.

“We usually go skating on the pond, at Tautphus Park, but it’s been too warm, so there’s no pond. So we decided to try out sledding this year. And it’s been a blast,” Mariah said.

“I enjoyed it a lot. I was kind of bummed that we didn’t get to get to go skating, but I think this is one of our new traditions,” Katrina said.

Mariah and Katrina said that tubing down the hill was well worth the change in plans for their family tradition. But they weren’t the only family preparing for the Christmas holiday by tubing on the slopes.

“We’re having a blast. Kids love that. All the kids are just having a blast. Yeah, it’s pretty fun to keep going,” Skyler Reckham said.

The owners of the snow park shared how having families celebrate the holiday by coming to their park means a lot to them. So much so that they are finding ways to keep the fun going once the presents have been opened tomorrow.

“We’re open on Christmas Eve all day, and then we’re open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. And so they give someone, you know, they get up, open their presence, want something to get out and do because all the families in town and you want to have some good wholesome fun,” Reckham said.