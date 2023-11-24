TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas will bring relief to dozens whose relatives are being held captive. But with some 240 hostages in militant hands, only a fraction of families will be reunited under the current arrangement. There is some hope that the agreement could be expanded. Israel has said it will extend the truce one day for every 10 hostages freed. Still, many families are expected to be left to endure the torment of not knowing the fate of their loved ones.

