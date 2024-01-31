By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City family got to fill up its grocery cart for free and received a few more surprises along the way.

The Glover family was chosen through the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation After-School Program and got to go on a grocery shopping spree Tuesday at the Homeland near May Avenue and Britton Road.

“I’m just thankful. I’m at a loss for words,” Shamariyea Glover said. “Can’t really believe it, really. It’s a blessing, and I’m thankful.”

And the Glovers didn’t shop alone. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Keyontae Johnson was there to help.

“I just try to enjoy every moment I have helping people and their family shopping, just trying to give them the same experience and positive energy,” Johnson said.

On top of getting a gift card to shop, the Glover family received another $500 gift card for future groceries.

