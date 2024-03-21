By Brittany Breeding

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A family is grieving the death of a 3-month-old baby who died at a Bossier City day care center.

“She was everything. I mean, an absolute light, the perfect baby. I mean, never cried. Nothing. She was just a very, very happy baby,” said Kelly Becker.

Dakota Becker had been going to Plume Academy Daycare for about three weeks when tragedy struck on March 11. Kelly Becker, Dakota’s mother, got a call around 11 a.m. that changed her life. Dakota wasn’t responsive after her nap.

“Complete shock. I mean, absolute shock,” said Becker.

She met the ambulance at the hospital, but Dakota died. Autopsy results still haven’t been released, but Becker doesn’t blame Plume Academy.

“I truly believe it was just a tragedy. I don’t in my heart think it’s anything on the daycare’s end. I’ve said that from the very beginning. And the owner, she had been by, you know, she came to the hospital with us and she had been by our side through all of this,” said Becker.

Dakota isn’t her only child that goes there.

“My oldest daughter, Blake, has gone there and attended there for around three years now. And I mean, she still is enrolled there,” said Becker. “We have not had one issue at all.”

As they deal with this tragic loss, the Becker family is thankful for the support they’ve seen from the community.

“Donating to GoFundMe to help with costs and providing meals and just, you know, being there is, I have no words for it truly,” said Becker.

KTBS reached out to Bossier City police officials but so far haven’t heard back about any updates to their investigation into Dakota’s death.

