By MARISSA ARMAS

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Just last week, Jor’dell Richardson’s family was at Aurora West College Preparatory School celebrating his continuation, but Monday they were instead at the campus releasing balloons in his memory. Students, family members, and teachers attended the balloon release outside of the school.

“He was very outgoing, loved sports, music, loved to just entertain us,” said his mother, Laurie Littlejohn.

The family is pushing for answers, as they try to understand how an Aurora police officer shot and killed the 14-year-old near 8th avenue and Dayton street on Thursday.

“He was shot in the back, that’s what they said,” Jaleesa Smith, aunt of Richardson told CBS News Colorado. “They were trying to beat around the bush. They didn’t say that directly at first, and then after they broke that news, they had the nerve to tell her [Laurie] he didn’t suffer. He was 14 years old, how do you know he didn’t suffer? He could have easily subdued him. He was a child, and I know he was scared.”

Police said Richardson and others had just robbed a convenience store and stole several vape cartridges. That’s when they said Richardson ran away and eventually made contact with officers. Police said Richardson had a gun.

“Regardless of the situation, he made a mistake, he messed up, but he shouldn’t have to pay for it with his life,” said Jessica Smith, another aunt.

Littlejohn said from what she knows, her son never had a gun.

“Like he’s never been in trouble with the law, he never had no run-ins with the police,” Littlejohn said.

The shooting is now being investigated by the district attorney’s office, which is protocol. Eric Ross, a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District said that after the investigation, and depending on what the findings are, they will determine if charges need to be filed.

As the community writes goodbye messages to Richardson, they are pleading for answers from police, demanding to see the body cam video from that fateful night, and they want to know the name of the officer who pulled the trigger.

“We’re preparing for a funeral, while he’s sitting at home getting paid,” said Jaleesa. “Release the names, the unedited footage… who was the real threat at this point? We just want answers.”

CBS News Colorado has submitted a public records request for the body camera video. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Richardson’s funeral expenses.

