The beach community where officials say a DUI driver killed a bride on her wedding night is rallying around the victim’s family. Lisa Miller says people have bought her family food and offered oceanside condos since her daughter Samantha Miller, 34, died Friday in Folly Beach, South Carolina. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native was remembered as a positive person who sought to take care of everyone in her presence. “Sam doesn’t want this to destroy our lives,” Lisa Miller says. Now, she is urging drunken drivers to reconsider taking the wheel. Meanwhile, the groom, Aric Hutchinson, is recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

