DENVER (AP) — Members of a mental health response team sent to help a man who was having a “psychotic breakdown” instead killed him by tackling him and leaving him handcuffed, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by his family. The lawsuit over the 2022 death of Kevin Dizmang in Colorado Springs was filed against the team’s paramedic and a police officer. His death was ruled a homicide because of the role physical restraint played and raised questions about how police handle encounters with people experiencing mental health crises.

