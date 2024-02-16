Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ testimony about her relationship with a special prosecutor in Georgia’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump was a familiar scene for many Black women. Willis testified Thursday during an extraordinary hearing that could result in her office being removed from the case against Trump. In interviews with The Associated Press, many Black women leaders expressed frustration and disappointment that public attention had turned from the merits of the criminal case to the personal conduct of the Black woman overseeing the prosecution. For them, the court challenge to Willis echoes familiar experiences of tests of their authority, competence and character.

By MATT BROWN and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press

