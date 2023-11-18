By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — When Drake released his new song “Wick Man” on Friday, eagle-eyed fans noticed a familiar name on the credit list, which prompted wild speculation on social media as to who exactly had helped the Canadian rapper pen his latest hit.

Named as a co-writer was ‘K. De Bruyne,’ which had some on social media asking whether Belgium and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne had been collaborating with the rapper during his recovery from injury.

De Bruyne himself joked on X, formerly Twitter: “.@Drake needed an assist,” before quelling the rumours by adding: “All jokes aside, it’s not me! Huge fan though!”

The midfielder is currently sidelined with an injury sustained on the opening day of the Premier League of the season in August.

Despite his absence, his team is top of the league, although that did not stop teammate Erling Haaland saying “not alone” in response to De Bruyne’s quip about Drake needing an assist.

De Bruyne is one of the best creative midfielders in world soccer and is the quickest player in history to record 100 assists in the Premier League. He currently has 102 Premier League assists, the fourth-highest in the league’s history.

